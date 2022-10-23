Piper Sandler Trims NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Target Price to $4.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler to $4.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.00.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NGM opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.91. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $21.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.79% and a negative net margin of 196.39%. On average, analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David V. Goeddel bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $413,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NGM Biopharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 315.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.