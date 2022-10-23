Cowen Cuts Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $100.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen to $100.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.08.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Cloudflare stock opened at $54.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.08. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Insider Activity

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 320,304 shares of company stock worth $21,513,989. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Cloudflare by 2.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Cloudflare by 208.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 28.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Cloudflare by 23.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Cloudflare by 11.7% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 46,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

