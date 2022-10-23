Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) PT Lowered to GBX 50 at Barclays

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 50 ($0.60) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LYG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 64 ($0.77) to GBX 56 ($0.68) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.25.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

NYSE:LYG opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.0385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 21.88%.

Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 203.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,791,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,281,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 441.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,365,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,532,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930,905 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,445,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

