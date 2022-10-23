Raymond James Cuts Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $85.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OSK. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price objective on Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.14.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Oshkosh stock opened at $82.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $69.30 and a 12-month high of $125.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,303,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,094,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,775,000 after acquiring an additional 770,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Oshkosh by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 774,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,955,000 after acquiring an additional 523,900 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,887,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,764,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,052,000 after acquiring an additional 449,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

