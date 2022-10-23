Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Given New $18.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.40.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The stock has a market cap of $216.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.51.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) by 23,280.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

