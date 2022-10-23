Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Femasys Stock Down 5.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FEMY opened at $1.16 on Thursday. Femasys has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Femasys had a negative net margin of 883.45% and a negative return on equity of 40.81%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Femasys will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.
