Piper Sandler Cuts Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target to $30.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GLBE. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48. Global-e Online has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $69.83.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $87.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 50.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global-e Online will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barton Investment Management boosted its position in Global-e Online by 351.9% during the third quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 173,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 134,853 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Global-e Online by 22.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 995,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,646,000 after acquiring an additional 183,562 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the third quarter valued at $830,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 339.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 42,354 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 1,236.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

