First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given New $145.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on First Solar from $119.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Solar from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on First Solar from $141.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim raised First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on First Solar from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.16.

First Solar stock opened at $122.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.36. First Solar has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $145.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 69.66 and a beta of 1.28.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 32,239 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $2,892,483.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,568.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $72,450.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 32,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $2,892,483.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,568.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,251 shares of company stock valued at $4,040,061. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 33,562 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $853,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

