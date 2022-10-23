JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $289.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $321.00 to $289.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ENPH. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $273.52.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $252.00 on Thursday. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $324.84. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.23, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.72.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,574,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total value of $494,223.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,390,371.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,621 shares of company stock valued at $48,543,642 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,529,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,416,000 after purchasing an additional 26,355 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Enphase Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 955,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,619,000 after purchasing an additional 39,751 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 698,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,356,000 after purchasing an additional 129,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

