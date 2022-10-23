Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Given New $25.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.72.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $239.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.05 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.55% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dennis Fehr sold 15,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $290,336.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,590 shares in the company, valued at $570,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 107.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 54.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 47.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. 21.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

