Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 2,298 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,606,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,921,000 after buying an additional 1,289,176 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $230,973,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,453,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,117,000 after buying an additional 76,459 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,034,000 after buying an additional 116,158 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,020,000 after buying an additional 159,068 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brian E. Perry sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $47,909.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,043 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,072.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $72,526.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,997.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian E. Perry sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $47,909.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,072.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,431 shares of company stock worth $969,190 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRCY. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.29.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $46.75 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $72.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.07, a PEG ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.59.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). Mercury Systems had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $289.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

