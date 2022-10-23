Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canal Insurance CO bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $866,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $3,399,000.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Woodside Energy Group Trading Up 5.9 %

OTCMKTS WOPEY opened at $22.84 on Friday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.16.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.