Clear Street Markets LLC Boosts Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,001,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,014,489,000 after buying an additional 1,448,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,045,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,806,565,000 after buying an additional 2,769,943 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ventas by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,208,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,960 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 4.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 19,932,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,054,000 after purchasing an additional 780,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 4.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,155,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,543,000 after purchasing an additional 683,453 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VTR stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 742.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,600.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Ventas to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.13.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.