Clear Street Markets LLC Buys 349 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 420.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW stock opened at $94.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.57 and a 52-week high of $121.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.94.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Barclays decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $174,351.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,604.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,887,292 in the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

