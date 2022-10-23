Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $49,000 in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 240.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nordstrom by 204.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,930,000 after purchasing an additional 518,510 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 923.8% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 300,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 271,005 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Nordstrom by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,245,000 after purchasing an additional 239,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Nordstrom by 37.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 688,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,662,000 after purchasing an additional 188,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Stock Performance

NYSE JWN opened at $20.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.13. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $36.43.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 70.36%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.53.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.