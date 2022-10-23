Clear Street Markets LLC Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 411.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,117,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,804,000 after acquiring an additional 574,133 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1,080.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after acquiring an additional 550,006 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,474,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,660,000 after acquiring an additional 368,751 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTRS opened at $79.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.09 and a 200-day moving average of $99.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.38.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

