Clear Street Markets LLC Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 110.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 20.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MKC. Barclays dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

