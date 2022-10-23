Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Holdings Boosted by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 383.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,708,000 after acquiring an additional 77,587 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 207,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 31,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 25,079 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.32.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of CFG opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

