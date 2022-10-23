Clear Street Markets LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,307,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 389.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,017,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,268 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,849,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 82.1% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,182,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after acquiring an additional 983,880 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $49.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.45.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $426.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.60 million. Analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

