Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 404.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 568.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after buying an additional 88,700 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 389,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,837,000 after buying an additional 75,680 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,717,000 after buying an additional 69,720 shares during the period. Finally, Tikehau Investment Management bought a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,313,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Up 2.6 %

WAT stock opened at $282.12 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $375.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The business had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.63.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.