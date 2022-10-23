Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 48.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,618,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,914 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3,085.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,808,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,667,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,776 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2,051.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.11.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON opened at $65.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $76.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.76.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

