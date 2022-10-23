Clear Street Markets LLC Has $45,000 Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 409.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 170.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 17,955 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 100.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 108.3% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

NYSE ABC opened at $147.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $113.68 and a twelve month high of $167.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $1,634,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,217,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,917,688 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ABC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

