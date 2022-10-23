Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $2,724,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $1,909,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $454,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of WTW opened at $210.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $187.89 and a 12 month high of $249.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 39.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $216,567.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at $457,946.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $216,567.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at $457,946.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,153 shares of company stock worth $5,875,583 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.