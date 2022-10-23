Clear Street Markets LLC Has $48,000 Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 409.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE EXR opened at $165.96 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.70 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.80.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 90.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.60.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

