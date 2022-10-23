Clear Street Markets LLC Increases Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARE. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARE. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.20.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 2.2 %

In related news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $489,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ARE opened at $132.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.74. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.74 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 255.14%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

