Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $42,000 in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STRA. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 19.8% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,010,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,056,000 after purchasing an additional 166,895 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 53.4% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 394,071 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,158,000 after buying an additional 137,148 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 149.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,075,000 after buying an additional 121,216 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 19.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,783,000 after buying an additional 105,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $168,526,000 after buying an additional 103,533 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Strategic Education from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $64.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.37. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $75.03.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.88 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.21%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

