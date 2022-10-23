Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases 550 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.4 %

A number of research firms recently commented on HIG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

HIG opened at $67.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

Get Rating

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

