Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases Shares of 2,000 The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BATRK. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 978.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 89,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 18,268 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty Braves Group

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $90,156 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Liberty Braves Group Trading Up 2.5 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on BATRK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut The Liberty Braves Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ BATRK opened at $30.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 84.31 and a beta of 0.86. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Liberty Braves Group

(Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Featured Articles

