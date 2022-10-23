Clear Street Markets LLC Increases Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 410.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LH stock opened at $211.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.25. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.29. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.78%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,676 shares of company stock worth $14,082,612 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

