Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Innovative Industrial Properties

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.22 per share, with a total value of $94,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 212,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $94.57 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.47 and a 1-year high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 55.21 and a quick ratio of 55.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.44). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 54.07%. The company had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.73%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

