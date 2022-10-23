Clear Street Markets LLC Raises Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 412.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,917,660,000 after buying an additional 173,532 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,606,000 after buying an additional 89,707 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,254,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $373,121,000 after buying an additional 82,822 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,205,561.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,462.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.55, for a total transaction of $390,789.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,150.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,205,561.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,015. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $289.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.20. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

