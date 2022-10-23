Clear Street Markets LLC Raises Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 406.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Amcor by 1,680.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 81.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Amcor by 24,433.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Amcor by 78.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Amcor by 80.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.30 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMCR. Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amcor news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $13,029,709.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,114.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $375,894.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

