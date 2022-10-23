Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 5,482 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,482 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Organon & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of OGN opened at $23.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.68. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.79.
Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
OGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th.
Organon & Co. Profile
Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
