V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 877 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 299.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 113.4% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 301,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,122,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

VFC stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $78.91. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average of $44.62.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

