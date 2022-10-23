CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock Position Decreased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CF. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 555.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 540.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 46.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $2,348,177.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,902.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF Industries Price Performance

CF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

NYSE CF opened at $107.37 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.