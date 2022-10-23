Clear Street Markets LLC Raises Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 417.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 300 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 38.7% in the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of PWR stock opened at $133.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.85. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.91 and a 1-year high of $149.33.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.17.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

