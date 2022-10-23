Clear Street Markets LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 415.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,409,817,000 after acquiring an additional 64,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,881,357,000 after purchasing an additional 92,769 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,485,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,174,747,000 after purchasing an additional 208,809 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,017,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $480,673,000 after purchasing an additional 69,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 427,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,848,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDY. StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $350.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.67. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.32.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

