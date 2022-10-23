Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Raymond James

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded Federal Signal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NYSE:FSS opened at $45.04 on Thursday. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 9.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 2.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 114.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

