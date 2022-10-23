Clear Street Markets LLC Has $36,000 Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 434.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $227.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.32 and its 200-day moving average is $279.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.83 and a 52-week high of $363.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 148.90%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.56.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

