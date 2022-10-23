Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $175.00 at Piper Sandler

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $233.45.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $160.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.66. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $137.59 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 543 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $96,583.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,131,361 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 40.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 41.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Salesforce by 5.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $8,302,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.