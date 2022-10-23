Clear Street Markets LLC Increases Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 409.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 77,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 358.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Hologic Trading Up 1.5 %

Hologic stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $80.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.80.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.71 million. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.