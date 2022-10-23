JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Target Price to $56.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.15, a current ratio of 18.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $65.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,300 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,529,056.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn acquired 2,500 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,300 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,529,056.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at $514,000. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.6% in the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 126,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at $512,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 20.3% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.9% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,239,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,782,000 after buying an additional 58,326 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.