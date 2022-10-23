Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Rockwell Medical to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Rockwell Medical Price Performance

Shares of RMTI opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. Rockwell Medical has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $7.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 395.64% and a negative net margin of 43.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMTI. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,130,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,150 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 92,046 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the period.

About Rockwell Medical



Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

