Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

FTV has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortive to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fortive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.07.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV stock opened at $61.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 103.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

