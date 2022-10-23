GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.28. GAMCO Investors has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $389.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.34.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 73.14% and a net margin of 25.58%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 12th. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 425,825 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after acquiring an additional 13,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 63,042 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in GAMCO Investors by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,051 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 33,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

