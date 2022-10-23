Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) PT Lowered to $99.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $99.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Masonite International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masonite International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.60.
Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $69.01 on Thursday. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.37.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Masonite International in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000.
Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.
