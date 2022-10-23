Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) PT Lowered to $99.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $99.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Masonite International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masonite International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.60.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $69.01 on Thursday. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masonite International

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.15. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The company had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Masonite International’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Masonite International will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Masonite International in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000.

About Masonite International

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.