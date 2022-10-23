Guggenheim Lowers Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) to Neutral

Guggenheim cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

RLMD has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Relmada Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD opened at $7.01 on Thursday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $38.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,540,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,557,000 after acquiring an additional 353,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,707,000 after acquiring an additional 567,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after acquiring an additional 99,113 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after acquiring an additional 72,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after acquiring an additional 155,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.