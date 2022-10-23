Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.82.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,656,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Read More

