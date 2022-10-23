Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.82.
Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics
Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
