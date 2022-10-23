Cowen Boosts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $750.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cowen from $655.00 to $750.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $762.81.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ REGN opened at $713.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $761.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $674.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $647.74. The company has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,706.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,328 shares of company stock valued at $44,662,648. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.