Evercore ISI Cuts Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target to $67.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI to $67.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.18.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $55.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $78.78.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Regency Centers

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Regency Centers by 31.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Regency Centers by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Regency Centers by 4.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Regency Centers by 4.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 18.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.